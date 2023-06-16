WASHINGTON (WMBD)– A Springfield man was sentenced to prison time on Friday for felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capital.

41-year-old Thomas Adams received 14 months in prison for his participation. Adams had been found guilty in February for a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting and the misdemeanor charge of remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Court documents show Adams breached a security perimeter on the west side of the Capitol to join other insurrectionists. At approximately 2:48 p.m., Adams with others entered the Capitol building through the Parliamentarian Door, a fire door.

After Adams was inside, he ignored orders from a line of U.S. Capitol Police officers trying to stop the chaos unfolding before making his way to the Senate Chamber and walking by Vice President Pence’s ceremonial office.

Around 3:04 p.m., Adams entered a second-floor door into the Senate Chamber with the knowledge he didn’t have authorization to enter. Adams and other insurrectionists would proceed to take pictures of the Senate well.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Adams confessed to the FBI it was his intent to peacefully occupy the Capitol building. He stated, “Since we were planning to occupy, we didn’t know if they were going to be out there for one day, five days, or a week.”

By 3:11 p.m., law enforcement escorted Adams out of the Capital. Adams described it as being “forced out” when questioned by the FBI.

After removal, Adams told a reporter he traveled all the way from Springfield, Illinois, and had been spurred on by Trump’s false claims that he had been cheated out of victory.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield Field Office and Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly every state for crimes related to the January 6 insurrection, including 350 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Five people were killed shortly before, during, and after the January 6 insurrection.