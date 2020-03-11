Central Illinois jails preparing for Coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the global Coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

There are currently 118,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

The last pandemic was in 2009 when the H1N1 flu pandemic killed hundreds of thousands globally.

Local jails are preparing for the Coronavirus if an inmate or an employee tests positive for it.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says this year’s Coronavirus scare reminds him a lot of the H1N1 pandemic.

“Under H1N1 we actually went out into the field with a pod system where we went out to the community in different places to help assist with the vaccinations. Obviously, we’re not to that point, nor do we have a vaccination for the COVID-19, but we have trained on this. We do annual audits, we do inspections, we do collaboration efforts, not only with the Health Department, but surrounding agencies. Peoria City Police, Peoria Fire, our local volunteer fire departments,” Asbell said.

He says if there is an outbreak in the jail his staff is prepared.

“We have concerns and we’ve been in the planning phase. It’s not just this jail here in Peoria County, but this is across the state. All 102 sheriffs have this same issue. There’s concerns. However, it’s business as usual too. We’ve had other situations in years past that are similar to this and we’ve managed to go through. We have a protocol in place for communicable diseases and we will continue to follow protocol. Influenza is something we have to manage every season. Because of this environment, which could be qualified as a self-contained environment, any type of disease could run pretty rampant through the population. This is something the medical agency has always been very proactive with and we try to monitor it.” Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell

“We’re taking some proactive steps to limit exposure. For example just today I’ve stopped all jail tours. We have a lot of student bodies, colleges, universities. It’s not because we are fearful, but we need to mitigate risk as well,” Asbell said.

Sheriff Asbell says the Peoria County Jail has been designated as a dropoff point for vaccinations, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment because the property is a safe and secure location and can store all of those items.

Sheriff Asbell says ever since 9/11, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has received training for emergency situations such as the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It really started post 9/11 where we started having different training events. This is also the downstate headquarters for ILEAS. ILEAS is another thing that stemmed from 9/11. It is a tactical team that deals directly with chemical and biological elements in our community. So this has been in the training for around 20 years. It’s a multi-jurisdictional team. We have officers from four different counties involved in this team,” Asbell said.

Asbell says he is keeping up-to-date with the CDC and local Health Departments on how to move forward with precautions.

“We’re no different than any other business, however, we don’t really have that work-from-home option. First responders across the board will have this issue and you’re going to be put in high-risk environments. Our biggest thing right now is having daily communication briefs with staff,” Asbell said.

Stacey Kempf, Tazewell County Jail Superintendent, told WMBD Wednesday if someone is arrested who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, or shows symptoms, they would actually go to the hospital first, and not to the jail.

She adds if an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, they’d go to a local hospital and that specific pod would be quarantined for 14 days.

Kempf says she has not received calls from other jails, but might have to work with other jails in other counties to help with moving inmates from one facility to another.

She adds her staff has been doing extra cleaning inside the jail (Washing surfaces, bathrooms, etc.)

They are also keeping up to date with Tazewell County Health Department, the CDC, etc.

Kempf says depending on the charges, the State’s Attorney could give prisoners a Notice To Appear (NTA) depending on the charges.

Asbell says his jail has enough space to move detainees into a ‘quarantine status.’