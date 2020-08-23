Central Illinois lawmakers respond to vote on the ‘Delivering for America Act’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — Saturday evening the House of Representatives passed the ‘Delivering For America Act’ giving the United States Postal Service $25 billion of relief funding.

We heard from central Illinois lawmakers Saturday on their response to the funds.

Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) released the following statement after he opposed the Delivering for America Act.

“Since joining Congress, I have been a consistent supporter of the USPS and our mail carriers in central and west-central Illinois who provide essential services for rural communities in Illinois. The USPS has long-term challenges that predate this administration, and like many organizations impacted by COVID-19, I believe we should provide financial relief to the USPS and mail carriers,” said Rep. Darin LaHood (R) IL-18. “However, this legislation will only prevent the USPS from addressing long-term challenges to make it a more efficient and financially stable organization.”

“As I traveled across the 18th Congressional District this week, I heard from workers who still cannot access Illinois’ unemployment system, small businesses crippled by state-mandated closures that can’t access federal funding provided to Illinois, and parents and teachers who are looking for additional help as we begin the school year. Instead of calling an emergency Congressional session to address additional COVID-19 relief, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats manufactured a crisis around the United States Postal Service to stoke fear ahead of the November election,” Rep. LaHood’s statement continued.

“Democrats are wasting precious time on unfounded mailbox theories, even after the Postal Service halted operational changes until after this election and confirmed their ability to handle increased election mail. Working Americans, small businesses, and schools still face significant challenges brought on by COVID-19. Today’s “emergency” session, which a third of Democratic caucus failed to show up for, demonstrates how unserious Democrats’ are about moving our country forward and finding common ground on issues to revitalize our country in the wake of COVID-19.”

We heard from both Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) IL-17 and Rep. Rodney Davis (R) IL-13 Saturday afternoon before the vote.

“I’m a strong yes vote because of everything going on right now with the undermining of the U.S. Postal Service. I have spent the last couple weeks talking to our letter carriers on the ground, our rural letter carriers,” Rep. Bustos said. When you have a congressional district like the one I serve where 85 percent of the town are 5,000 people or fewer. 60% of the towns are 1,000 people are fewer. We have an entire county that’s 6,600 people.”

Rep. Bustos said the USPS is critically important to get medication to United States veterans and senior citizens who cannot leave their homes due to the pandemic.

“This has been undermining the faith people have now in getting their prescriptions on time, their letters on time, their paychecks, anything to do with Social Security has been undermined because of this postmaster general and because of the Trump Administration sending out that messaging that they’re going to continue, these are my words, sabotage the U.S. Postal Service,” Rep. Bustos said.

Rep. Rodney Davis said he has been speaking with letter carriers in his district on if they are seeing any changes in service.

“They’re not noticing a change. Our letter carriers in central and southwestern Illinois are doing the same thing they’ve always done. That’s what’s so frustrating about today. Speaker Pelosi and Democrats have created a conspiracy that doesn’t exist,” Rep. Davis said. “Frankly, many of the operational changes that the post master general and the board of governors have been implementing were actually approved long before Donald Trump ever became President.”

“You know who’s most angry? My postal workers. The letter carriers I talk to in my district. They’re upset because now they feel their customers think they’re playing politics with their mail, when all they wanna do is get that mail out and into the mail boxes of the customers back home,” Rep. Davis said.

Rep. Davis called Saturday’s vote a sham.

“What’s it doing is it’s creating frustration among people who think our postal workers, our letter carriers are going to use a political litmus test before they deliver mail. that’s not the case, that’s never been the case. What we’re doing today is a sham vote, it’s a vote I’m going to take, but it’s one that I think frustrates me and many Americans,” Rep. Davis said.”

Rep. Davis was asked if he believes a stimulus bill will get passed before November’s election.

“Because of days like today, where we’re voting to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. What has happened is more important issues like stimulus relief and also school funding, local and state sales tax relief funding. Many of the holes we need to fill within the COVID bills we passed in a bipartisan way in March and April. They’re not being done,” Rep. Davis said.

The vote passed with 257 House representatives voting “Yea” and 150 voting “Nay.”

Each Democrat voted “Yea” on the funding, except for one who did not vote at all.

26 Republicans voted “Yea” while 149 voted “Nay.”