Central Illinois leaders respond to population decline in the State

PEORIA, Ill. — Many local resources rely on state and federal funding.

But after Illinois saw over 51,000 people leave between 2018 and 2019, central Illinois leaders are calling for some major change.

Not being business-friendly and high taxes; two major themes echoed from central Illinois leaders when asked why the population in Illinois has decreased.

“Businesses are afraid to come into the state because of the tax structure,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

But is this a local problem? Mayor Ardis believes changes need to come from Springfield.

“They have to really understand that a lot of these decisions they’re making, the impact they’re having on cities like Peoria to attract new businesses here,” Mayor Ardis said.

“I definitely think it’s incumbent on the state to work with Peoria, Chicago, and the other major cities to change that narrative. Springfield has to do it by their actions in Springfield. They can’t just add tax upon tax upon tax,” Ardis added.

Although the population decrease can be seen as more of a state problem, Ardis, along with Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel, believes Peoria can be seen as a bright light. They believe locally, we can show people why central Illinois is a great place to live, work, and play.

“We continue to offer quality services, we continue to have affordable housing which is really important, and we continue to work to have good quality educational opportunities,” Sorrel said.

“A lot of people like Peoria, they like the amenities here, they like the cost of living here, but businesses are afraid to come to the state because of the tax structure. That’s what makes it hard for us, not just to encourage business and jobs, it’s the people that follow those jobs,” Ardis said.

With minimum wage increasing in the state of Illinois, Mayor Ardis believes it will force small businesses to close their doors.

“When people really understand what the minimum wage increase is going to do to small businesses, in communities, like Peoria, that has every bit as big of a damaging impact as people leaving because a bigger manufacturing facility leaving,” Ardis said.

State Rep. Dan Brady (R-105th district) echoes that sentiment, adding the government shouldn’t regulate business as much as it currently does.

“The increase in the minimum wage, something I voted ‘no’ for, is something that’s going to take its toll on business. Even though it’s being phased in. It’s something that there’s no other way to recoup those funds for businesses, except to pass it on to the consumer, which means increased costs to the consumer,” Rep. Brady said.

“We need to be more competitive with Indiana, with Iowa, with the bordering states that have things such as ‘primary causation’ and allows government to stay off the backs of the industry,” Brady added.

“We want to take care of the injured worker, but at the same time, we have to make it a more business-friendly climate. That’s one of the areas we can do that. The overall regulation side of government in business needs to be reduced in Illinois. So it can be a place where business is seen as being able to thrive and be able to have oversight is minimal,” Rep. Brady said.

Some believe the legalization of recreational marijuana will bring people to the state, Representative Brady says we won’t know if that’s true for months.

“From the recreational side of things, that’s possible. However, I think the jury is still out on the impact that will have or won’t have,” Rep. Brady said.

Not only will the continual loss of population impact state and federal funding, but as of now, Illinois is set to lose at least one Congressional seat after this year’s census.

“It’s a trend that’s not positive, it’s troubling and has been seen in the last couple of years. There’s a variety of reasons for it. Not only does this threaten the general welfare of Illinois, from a tax base and population base, but it also is something that’s concerning when you look at representation, and potentially representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the possibility of losing at least one United States Congressman.” Rep. Dan Brady (R-105th District)

“Locally for us, we’re gonna lose at least one if not two congressional districts in Illinois that potentially has an impact on our representation in Washington,” Sorrel said.

When asked if the population decrease is all ‘doom and gloom,’ here’s how our local leaders responded.

“Central Illinois is a very good place for people to come and live. Not only from our infrastructure, our highways, our infrastructure that we have invested in significantly in this most recent budget. And from that, the improvement and the cost associated with the investment of roads, bridges, and byways of Illinois,” Rep. Brady said.

“That means commerce, that means hopefully that continued investment will attract more business, and certainly keep the business that we have. And the other thing, of course, is making it a friendlier state when it comes to the E-Commerce side of things,” Rep. Brady added.

“Peoria really is a potential bright light in the state, in terms of a lot of the things we have going right now. A lot of it’s in the innovation space, a lot of it’s in the medical space. In spite of some of the things that are happening in Springfield, we’re still seeing a growth, with more potential growth in those areas,” Mayor Ardis said.

“I’d say we’re very well positioned right now. We have a lot of things going on. We’re gonna see an investment in the innovation hub, that the state is making, that’s gonna allow us to position ourselves to really grow with the entrepreneurial economy,” Sorrel said.

“We have a multi-million dollar investment by OSF Healthcare, their headquarters project downtown, and their new building they’re going to build on the campus right above downtown on top of the hill. We have a lot going for us right now,” Sorrel added.

Ardis adds with all the surrounding areas, Peoria is the perfect place to work.

“Peoria’s always been a major hub from the business side of it. That’s the advantage we have to be in a bigger city is we can attract some of those businesses to come here, and then their employees have the luxury if they wanna live in the bigger city, they can, if they wanna live outside, in a smaller community, they can too,” Mayor Ardis said.

With a strong agricultural community, Ardis believes central Illinois has the right tools to create a bright future.

“Without a doubt, Springfield really has to get their arms around what is happening to this state. I think we just dropped from the fifth to the 6th position in terms of GNP and what we’re actually producing in the state,” Ardis said.

Sorrel agrees and adds that the climate we see in central Illinois is preferable to other regions.

“We’re blessed with having 4 seasons here in central Illinois. That’s how I like it. I like the opportunity of having snow on the ground in the winter and seeing leaves change colors in the fall,” Sorrel said.

“There’s no reason why, with our geography, where we’re located, the transportations we have on the interstate, air, water, rail, we have everything here. We have the best agriculture in the country. There’s no reason Illinois should be bringing up the rear end on any of these things,” Ardis added.

Sorrel says many of our local organizations that provide necessary care might also be in jeopardy if the population continues to drop.

“We also are reliant upon program dollars through the Health Department and other county agencies that exclusively rely on population for the formula in which those grants are rewarded. The city is the same case with its community development block grant dollars and other grants,” Sorrel said.

As the 2020 census starts to count the population, it means hiring opportunities for thousands of people across the state.

Census workers can make anywhere from $14 to $29 an hour.

Helping the count that will determine how Illinois is represented in the nation’s Capitol, and how much the state received in federal funds for infrastructure projects, education, and more.

