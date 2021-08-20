Central Illinois libraries awarded Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced libraries around Illinois will be receiving over $18 million in FY21 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Friday.
According to a press release, the money will benefit 638 public libraries serving almost 12 million patrons across the state.
“I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents,” White said. “I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and I am pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”
Over $500,000 worth of funding is going to libraries around central Illinois.
|City
|Library
|Per Capita Amount
|East Peoria
|Fondulac Public Library District
|$33,562.15
|Eureka
|Eureka Public Library District
|$9,761.55
|Fairview
|Valley District Library
|$1,029.55
|Farmington
|Farmington Area Library District
|$10,354.50
|Galesburg
|Galesburg Public Library
|$47,487.63
|Mackinaw
|Mackinaw District Public Library
|$7,715.73
|Marquette Heights
|Marquette Heights Public Library
|$4,165.40
|Mason City
|Mason City Public Library District
|$5,500.28
|McLean
|Mount Hope-Funk’s Grove Townships Public Library District
|$1,988.30
|Metamora
|Illinois Prairie District Public Library
|$31,924.90
|Minier
|H.A. Peine District Library
|$2,323.13
|Minonk
|Filger Public Library
|$3,065.05
|Morton
|Morton Public Library District
|$23,993.83
|Normal
|Normal Public Library
|$77,433.08
|Odell
|Odell Public Library District
|$3,452.98
|Pekin
|Pekin Public Library
|$50,288.65
|Peoria
|Peoria Public Library
|$169,635.33
|Peoria Heights
|Peoria Heights Public Library
|$9,080.10
|Princeville
|Lillie M. Evans Library District
|$5,910.33
|South Pekin
|South Pekin Public Library
|$1,690.35
|Stanford
|Allin Township Library
|$1,355.53
|Towanda
|Towanda District Library
|$3,225.83
|Tremont
|Tremont District Library
|$7,407.45
|Washington
|Washington District Library
|$34,815.90
|Yates City
|Salem Township Public Library District
|$1,740.50
The grant money will help libraries provide valuable services, including:
- Large print material for aging patrons
- Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs
- Audiobooks and eBooks
- Home visit book delivery service
- New computers, iPads and printers
- Spanish and dual language materials
- Expanded access to online resources
- Adult programming
- Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials
The grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries. More information about the grants is available on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.