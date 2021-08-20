Central Illinois libraries awarded Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced libraries around Illinois will be receiving over $18 million in FY21 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Friday.

According to a press release, the money will benefit 638 public libraries serving almost 12 million patrons across the state.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents,” White said. “I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and I am pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”

Over $500,000 worth of funding is going to libraries around central Illinois.

City Library Per Capita Amount East Peoria Fondulac Public Library District $33,562.15 Eureka Eureka Public Library District $9,761.55 Fairview Valley District Library $1,029.55 Farmington Farmington Area Library District $10,354.50 Galesburg Galesburg Public Library $47,487.63 Mackinaw Mackinaw District Public Library $7,715.73 Marquette Heights Marquette Heights Public Library $4,165.40 Mason City Mason City Public Library District $5,500.28 McLean Mount Hope-Funk’s Grove Townships Public Library District $1,988.30 Metamora Illinois Prairie District Public Library $31,924.90 Minier H.A. Peine District Library $2,323.13 Minonk Filger Public Library $3,065.05 Morton Morton Public Library District $23,993.83 Normal Normal Public Library $77,433.08 Odell Odell Public Library District $3,452.98 Pekin Pekin Public Library $50,288.65 Peoria Peoria Public Library $169,635.33 Peoria Heights Peoria Heights Public Library $9,080.10 Princeville Lillie M. Evans Library District $5,910.33 South Pekin South Pekin Public Library $1,690.35 Stanford Allin Township Library $1,355.53 Towanda Towanda District Library $3,225.83 Tremont Tremont District Library $7,407.45 Washington Washington District Library $34,815.90 Yates City Salem Township Public Library District $1,740.50

The grant money will help libraries provide valuable services, including:

Large print material for aging patrons

Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs

Audiobooks and eBooks

Home visit book delivery service

New computers, iPads and printers

Spanish and dual language materials

Expanded access to online resources

Adult programming

Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials

The grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries. More information about the grants is available on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.