Central Illinois libraries awarded Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced libraries around Illinois will be receiving over $18 million in FY21 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Friday.

According to a press release, the money will benefit 638 public libraries serving almost 12 million patrons across the state.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to all residents,” White said. “I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities, and I am pleased to provide this increased funding to help them serve the public.”

Over $500,000 worth of funding is going to libraries around central Illinois.

CityLibraryPer Capita Amount
East PeoriaFondulac Public Library District$33,562.15
EurekaEureka Public Library District$9,761.55
FairviewValley District Library$1,029.55
FarmingtonFarmington Area Library District$10,354.50
GalesburgGalesburg Public Library$47,487.63
MackinawMackinaw District Public Library$7,715.73
Marquette HeightsMarquette Heights Public Library$4,165.40
Mason CityMason City Public Library District$5,500.28
McLeanMount Hope-Funk’s Grove Townships Public Library District$1,988.30
MetamoraIllinois Prairie District Public Library$31,924.90
MinierH.A. Peine District Library$2,323.13
MinonkFilger Public Library$3,065.05
MortonMorton Public Library District$23,993.83
NormalNormal Public Library$77,433.08
OdellOdell Public Library District$3,452.98
PekinPekin Public Library$50,288.65
PeoriaPeoria Public Library$169,635.33
Peoria HeightsPeoria Heights Public Library$9,080.10
PrincevilleLillie M. Evans Library District$5,910.33
South PekinSouth Pekin Public Library$1,690.35
StanfordAllin Township Library$1,355.53
TowandaTowanda District Library$3,225.83
TremontTremont District Library$7,407.45
WashingtonWashington District Library$34,815.90
Yates CitySalem Township Public Library District$1,740.50

The grant money will help libraries provide valuable services, including:

  • Large print material for aging patrons
  • Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs
  • Audiobooks and eBooks
  • Home visit book delivery service
  • New computers, iPads and printers
  • Spanish and dual language materials
  • Expanded access to online resources
  • Adult programming
  • Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials

The grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries. More information about the grants is available on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website.

