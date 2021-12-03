Central Illinois lights up with holiday events, see what’s happening in your area

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Twas a few weeks before Christmas and all through the house, all the creatures were preparing- even the mouse.

Holiday events are happening in central Illinois. Take a look at what is going on in your area:

BLOOMINGTON

Dec. 3- Miller Park Pavilion is where kids can find Santa, who will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in the community. The free event will be from 4:30-7 p.m.

Dec. 3- The McLean County Museum of History will feature eggnog, holiday lights, and a seasonal story walk for the family to enjoy from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 3- The Miller Park Zoo will host Wild Lights at the Zoo, a family-friendly event with hundreds of luminaries lighting the way from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $3 for children three and younger and $8 for those older than age four.

Dec. 4- Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department and Fleet Feet Bloomington will host the 7th annual Ugliest Sweater Run, beginning at the Miller Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Registration can be completed here.

Dec. 4- The Bloomington Ice Center will host a special skate with Santa from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Admission is $6.

Dec. 4- Featuring members of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Brilliant Brass will be a concert at the Second Presbyterian Church featuring works by Henry the Eighth, Bach, Gabrieli, Tomasi, Lauridsen, Daugherty, and Holst’s Christmas Day. Buy tickets here.

ELMWOOD

Dec. 4- Elmwood’s Central Park will be decked out for the holidays from 4-8 p.m. with carolers, carriage rides, and pictures with Santa.

PEKIN

Dec. 3- The 20th Annual Christmas on Court will take place from 4-8 p.m. downtown and will feature things like a visit with Santa, live music, and an ice sculpture.

PEORIA

Dec. 11 and 12- The Peoria Civic Center will host The Nutcracker, with live music provided by the Heartland Symphony Orchestra. Purchase tickets here.

PEORIA HEIGHTS

Dec. 3- The Inaugural Kris Kringle Market will be set up in the Heights from 3-7 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony in Tower Park, samples from local vendors, and deals at shops will highlight the evening.

WASHINGTON

Dec. 3- Bundle up along the Washington square for the annual candlelit shopping stroll from 5-8 p.m. Activities will include carriage rides and a visit from Santa.