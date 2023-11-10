BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, The Central Illinois Chapter of The Links, Inc. is hosting its 15th Annual Taking STEPS Health Fair. STEPS stands for screening, treatment, and education programs. This year the service organization is partnering with 100 Black Men of Central Illinois.

It is a free event offering screenings and information about mental health, breast health, and kidney care. Wanda Holloway, Chapter Vice-President, said it brings her joy to know they are helping the community.

“We are meeting the goal of not just spreading the word but helping people get the information they need around their health,” she said. “Had it not been for us some people would not know. And the devastation that could have occurred, the impact about not knowing you have breast cancer or diabetes. It’s wonderful. The testimonies are helping us continue to serve our communities.”

The health fair will also have voter registration and veterans appreciation. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Avenue Community Center located at 600 North Western Avenue in Bloomington.