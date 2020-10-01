Central Illinois’ longest-serving news anchor is heading to evenings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – After nearly two decades of greeting Central Illinois news viewers first thing in the morning, WMBD/WYZZ’s Mark Welp is heading to the WMBD News evening anchor desk.

Welp has been a morning news staple in the Peoria-Bloomington/Normal television market since 2006. He joined the WMBD/WYZZ news team in October of 2017. He now takes over the evening anchor position from Eugene Daniel, whose last day at the station is October 9. Daniel is leaving WMBD after nearly 10 years of great service to Central Illinois viewers. He is heading to a television news operation in Norfolk, Virginia to be closer to family.

“I am thrilled to be joining the evening team on WMBD and WYZZ,” said Welp. “After doing mornings for all these years in Central Illinois, I look forward to bringing my style of anchoring and reporting to the evening shows and working with the best television and digital news team in the market!”

Welp will host the 4 p.m. news on WMBD before joining Central Illinois native Kimberly Eiten at the anchor desk at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The duo will also anchor the WYZZ news at 9 p.m. They are joined by Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates on weather and Kurt Pegler on sports.

Eiten and Rebecca Brumfield will continue to co-anchor WMBD News at 5 p.m. and Brumfield will remain as host of Central Illinois Newsday at 3:30 p.m.

“Mark brings a consistency to the anchor desk here at WMBD/WYZZ that I believe news viewers crave,” said WMBD/WYZZ News Director Shaun Newell. “He has called Central Illinois home for over 14 years. Mark has invested in this community and genuinely cares about the stories he is bringing into your homes. I am beyond thrilled to see him move to the evening anchor desk.”

Mark Welp is an alumnus of Columbia College in Chicago and currently lives in Normal with his wife, Laura. He is a father to two sets of twin daughters, Anna & Lauren and Abby & Emma.

