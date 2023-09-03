NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was struck by a train late Saturday night according to the Normal Police Department.

A Normal police news release confirms the officers and firefighters convened at 11 Uptown Circle near the train station for reports of a man struck by an Amtrak train.

A 31-year-old man was found lying underneath the train.

Normal firefighters were able to extricate the man before taking him to a local hospital for serious injuries.

At this time, Normal police do not believe anything suspicious in nature occurred.