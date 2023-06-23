PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Planned Parenthood Illinois has served abortion patients from 30 states in the past year, according to the organization’s vice president of public policy.

Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade to punt the legal status of abortion to the states. Illinois is the number one destination for people seeking abortions, according to FiveThirtyEight, a website that focuses on opinion poll analysis, politics, economics, and sports blogging.

“The number of abortion patients that have been coming to our health centers here in Illinois have increased by 54 percent…It’s a dramatic increase in the number of people who are forced to travel,” said Brigid Leahy, vice president of public policy at Planned Parenthood Illinois.

Leahy said 25 percent of their abortion patients come from other states. Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, that number was just seven percent.

“We would prefer that people did not have to travel. We don’t like being a haven. We would like everybody to have the care that they need where they live and everyone deserves to have access to reproductive healthcare without political interference,” she said.

Mary Kate Zander, executive director of Illinois Right to Life, said her organization continues to education patients about Illinois laws surrounding abortion providers.

“That is our number one priority: Making sure that people know what they’re actually getting themselves into when they come into a state like Illinois, where there are no regulations of abortion providers in the state…They are not licensed or inspected by the Department of Public Health. So the law states that very clearly they have the option to be inspected and licensed, but they are not required and most are not licensed or inspected,” she said.

Illinois Right to Life also continues to support women who feel abortion is their only option, Zander said.

“Our goal is to let them know that abortion is not their only option, that there are resources, and that there are organizations out there that are exist for the purpose of supporting them so that they can choose to keep their children,” she said.

Despite the influx of out-of-state patients to Planned Parenthood Illinois, Leahy said no one has been turned away. She said they started making contingency plans last year in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling.

“We’ve been hiring more staff. We doubled our Patient Navigator team. Those are the folks who work one-on-one, with patients to help them with things like getting the train ticket or the plane ticket or hotel room that will enable them to travel here,” she explained.

Planned Parenthood Illinois has spent $1.5 million for travel support for out-of-state patients in the past year, Leahy said.

“The average amount we’re spending per patient to provide the basic supports and practical needs, those that has doubled in the last year…We estimate that nationally at least a third of the people in this country right now live in a state where abortion is completely inaccessible,” she said.

The Peoria Health Center, which was firebombed in January, is undergoing a $1 million renovation. It’s on track to reopen by next year, Leahy said.

“It had to be completely gutted. The damage from the fire was limited, but the smoke and water damage resulted in us not being able to save anything. We do hope that early next year we will be able to start seeing patients again in Peoria,” she said.