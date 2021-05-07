Central Illinois organizations offer ways to help women in need this Mother’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois has a host of organizations designed to help women and mothers in need, and local organizations are offering ways to pay it forward this Mother’s Day.

“The best thing we can do to help mothers on mothers day is to give them a break. Give them the time, give them the skills, give them the resources. Everything they need to be successful in their role.” Sandy Garza, Crittenton Centers

One such organization is the Crittenton Centers in Peoria. Their crisis nursery offers parents a temporary reprieve.

“One of the biggest stressors of being a parent is never having time that you need or supplies that you might need to take care of that child,” Garza said. “And so anything we can do to eliminate the stress and add the love is the best gift we can give to a mother on Mother’s Day.”

Another organization that celebrates mothers is the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

“Mother’s day is everyday at the Center for Prevention of Abuse,” said Carol Merna, CEO of the Center.

She said any dollar amount greatly helps women who are struggling.

Typically, Mother’s Day weekend aligns with the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the More Than Pink Walk. It serves as a way to bring awareness to women’s health concerns. With the pandemic shutting down those events this year, Executive Director Gayle Young at the Susan G. Komen Memorial still has a message for mothers.

“You know, one of the things I would say to every woman on this mother’s day is please be sure that you are going and getting your screenings,” Young said.