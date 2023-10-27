PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois police departments are participating in the national drug take back initiative.

Police departments are usually closed on the weekends, but local stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Peoria police’s spokesperson said this is meant to help get rid of prescription drugs that are no longer being used and taking up space in the medicine cabinet.

Lieutenant Brock Lavin said this is the safest way to get rid of drugs.

“keep them out of the hands of kids, keep them out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” Lavin said. “Nobody wants them flushed down the toilet and the water supply. It’s just an easy way for us to dispose of them and the safest way I should say.”

If you can’t make it out this weekend, there is a drop off located in every central Illinois police department lobby that accepts drop offs all year long.

A list of all the drop off centers can be found by clicking this link.