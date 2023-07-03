PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As the 4th of July approaches local police departments are reminding everyone of the dangers of fireworks.
Multiple press releases from Normal police and Peoria police want to inform the public about safely handling fireworks and avoiding illegal fireworks.
Peoria has permitted the following fireworks:
- Cones
- Showers of Sparks
- Fountains
- Repeaters
- Mines
- Comets
- Tubes
- Shells
- Fancy Florals
- Parachutes Unregulated
- Snakes
- Glow Worms
- Smoke Devices
- Party Poppers
- Booby Traps
- Snappers
- Trick Matches
- Cigarette Loads
- Auto Burglar Alarms
- Toy guns containing twenty-five hundredths’ grains or less of explosive compounds
Peoria has prohibited the following fireworks which are illegal throughout Illinois:
- Hand-held fireworks
- Bottle Rockets
- Firecrackers
- Skyrockets
- Roman candles
- Chasers
- Buzz Bombs
- Helicopters
- Missles
- Planes
- Sky Lanterns
- Pinwheels
- Any ground firework not already approved
Normal police are imploring the public to stay away from illegal fireworks. Their Facebook post said, “Illegal fireworks can pose serious risks to our safety, the environment, and our furry friends. They often lack safety standards and can malfunction, leading to severe injuries or fires. Our beautiful community deserves to be celebrated without putting ourselves or others in harm’s way.”
Any illegal fireworks enthusiasts are encouraged to attend a local firework show hosted by professionals.