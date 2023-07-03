PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As the 4th of July approaches local police departments are reminding everyone of the dangers of fireworks.

Multiple press releases from Normal police and Peoria police want to inform the public about safely handling fireworks and avoiding illegal fireworks.

Peoria has permitted the following fireworks:

Cones

Showers of Sparks

Fountains

Repeaters

Mines

Comets

Tubes

Shells

Fancy Florals

Parachutes Unregulated

Snakes

Glow Worms

Smoke Devices

Party Poppers

Booby Traps

Snappers

Trick Matches

Cigarette Loads

Auto Burglar Alarms

Toy guns containing twenty-five hundredths’ grains or less of explosive compounds

Peoria has prohibited the following fireworks which are illegal throughout Illinois:

Hand-held fireworks

Bottle Rockets

Firecrackers

Skyrockets

Roman candles

Chasers

Buzz Bombs

Helicopters

Missles

Planes

Sky Lanterns

Pinwheels

Any ground firework not already approved

Normal police are imploring the public to stay away from illegal fireworks. Their Facebook post said, “Illegal fireworks can pose serious risks to our safety, the environment, and our furry friends. They often lack safety standards and can malfunction, leading to severe injuries or fires. Our beautiful community deserves to be celebrated without putting ourselves or others in harm’s way.”

Any illegal fireworks enthusiasts are encouraged to attend a local firework show hosted by professionals.