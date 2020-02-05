Central Illinois prepares for more winter weather with collision alerts, parking bans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials around central Illinois are gearing up for more snow throughout the region.

Winter weather advisories will remain in effect for most of central Illinois through noon Thursday, with many areas getting several inches of snow.

PEORIA

The Peoria Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria. Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street, within 36 hours after the end of the alert. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the Police Department.



The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office also issued a traffic collision alert. Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N Maxwell Road, as soon as reasonably possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.



BLOOMINGTON

The City of Bloomington issued a snow route parking ban. The parking ban will go into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Even if a street is not designated as a snow route, all residents are encouraged to park off the street; keeping the streets free from parked cars will allow our plow drivers to perform a more efficient and safer snow removal operation. The priority is to keep citizens and city workers safe and sound. A listing and map of all designated snow routes, and the complete snow removal program at http://www.cityblm.org/snow.



BARTONVILLE

The Village of Bartonville activated its “no parking” ordinance at noon, going into effect at 5 p.m. This allows officials to remove snow on every street in the village. All vehicles must be removed from the roadway by 5 p.m. It is being enforced by the Bartonville Police Department.



GLASFORD

There will be a snow parking ban for the Village of Glasford from 7:00 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday due to the winter storm warning.

This story will be updated.