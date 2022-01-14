Central Illinois reacts to U.S. Supreme Court striking down Biden’s vaccine mandate on large businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to require employees at large businesses to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.

Justices voted Thursday 6-3 to block the mandate for private businesses, but 5 to 4 to keep the mandate in place for healthcare organizations.

In Central Illinois Carle health sent WMBD a statement supporting the court’s decision:

“We are aware of the Supreme Court ruling allowing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate for healthcare workers to continue.”

“We have always supported vaccination to maintain the safest environment possible to give and receive care.”

OSF Healthcare sent WMBD a similar statement that reads in part:

“We firmly support the facts that prove the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective against severe illness and death from the virus.”

“The federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers further supports OSF HealthCare’s decision to require all Mission Partners to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which was announced in July of 2021.“

And in reaction to the private business mandate being struck down, State Farm sent WMBD a statement supporting vaccines, but also reiterating personal choice.

“State Farm encourages all employees, who are able, to consider the potential health benefits of getting vaccinated. We respect everyone’s right to make a vaccination choice based on their personal circumstances. We continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.”

The ruling takes effect immediately and remains in place, barring any other legal challenges.