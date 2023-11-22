BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) alongside the Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $1 million for Central Illinois mental health services on Wednesday.

A Sorenson news release shows that the McLean County Center for Human Services in Bloomington will receive the grant money.

“To build stronger and more sustainable communities, we need to make sure that our families in Central and Northwestern Illinois are taken care of when they need support,” said Sorensen.

He continued, “That’s why I’m proud to see the McLean County Center for Human Services secure this critical funding to help those who are struggling live happier, healthier lives.”

The award is part of HHS’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics funding for improving clinics and expanding access to mental health facilities.