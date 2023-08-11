PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As Hawaii endures some of the deadliest wildfires in recent history, Central Illinois Red Cross is sending one of its own members to help those affected.

Steve Hilgers of the Central Illinois chapter of the Red Cross will be deployed to Maui to assist with staff services.

This can range from making sure volunteers have a place to stay to help with job assignments.

For Hilgers, it’s all in a day’s work when you are a part of the Red Cross.

“We need to go help those people. That’s what the Red Cross is all about,” said Hilgers.

He continued, “We’re here to try and alleviate pain and suffering, and we’re gonna go there and try and get these folks back on the road to recovery.”

This isn’t Hilger’s first out-of-state disaster. He had previously been sent out for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and North Carolina. He said it is normal for disasters of this magnitude to require out-of-state help.

“Whether it’s a hurricane or wildfire, it’s not uncommon for Red Cross to rally the troops and get them where they need to be.”

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering for the Red Cross can find more information here.