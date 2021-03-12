Central Illinois Regional Airport to receive $1.9 million in federal funding

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressmen Darin LaHood (R-Peoria) and Rodney Davis (R-Decatur) announced Friday, March 12, that the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield and the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington Normal both received Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport received $1,069,849 and the Central Illinois Regional Airport received $1,938,664.

“Through no fault of their own, these airports have lost significant business due to COVID-19,” said LaHood. “This important funding will support our local airports as they navigate this pandemic and help them get to other side. In Congress, I’ll continue to work with Congressman Davis to support local infrastructure.”

The funding, authorized by Congress this past December, provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“With both leisure and business travel struggling due to the pandemic, it is important we continue to support our regional airports,” said Rep. Davis. “Congressman LaHood and I voted for this additional CRRSA Act funding in December because it was necessary, targeted, and negotiated in a bipartisan manner. As evidenced by this grant announcement, these funds are still making their way into our communities.”