Central Illinois Republican leaders urge Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto legislative maps

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Republican leaders spoke in the Twin-Cities Wednesday afternoon, urging Governor J.B. Pritzker to keep a promise he made in 2018.

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis, State Senator Jason Barickman, and State Representative Dan Brady coming together outside of Davis and Brady’s Uptown Normal office, they’re asking Gov. Pritzker to veto redistricting legislation that was introduced and voted on by Democrats last Friday.

“They proposed partisan maps at 7:30 p.m. two Fridays ago, and then changed their proposals again last week, only allowing less than 24 hours of public viewing before their proposal was called for a vote,” said Rep. Davis.

Senator Barickman said the move is not reflecting what constituents want. He’s calling it a Democratic agenda.

“The sole purpose of these gerrymandered maps, is to maintain one-party control and the iron tight grip that democrats have on our state,” said Sen. Barickman.

Rep. Brady is now calling out partisan lawmakers redistricting in their favor, saying it’s not a fair process.

“Politicians shouldn’t be picking their constituents, constituents should be picking their politicians, their representatives, their senators, under a fair map process. That’s not what’s happened here,” said Rep. Brady.

Rep. Rodney Davis voiced his support for an independent commission to be in charge of redistricting, he’s encouraging constituents to call Gov. Pritzker’s office to voice their opinions about the redistricting process as well.