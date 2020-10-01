Central Illinois residents react to the first presidential debate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some people say Tuesdays presidential debate was the most chaotic they’ve ever seen.

While chaotic, it did not change their views on whom they plan to vote for in November. Instead, some say last night’s debate gave them more reason to vote early and push people to the polls.

In Peoria, people from both parties were watching Tuesday’s night heated debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Bradley’s Assistant Political Science Professor Megan Remmel says President Trump’s tactics were not unusual, but distasteful.

“I was expecting President Trump, in particular, to be aggressive, and to be on the offense, but he was at the point of being offensive. He went further than I anticipated,” Remmel said.

The 90-minute debate consisted of interruption, insults, taunts, and refusal to answer questions. One voter calling the debate embarrassing, saying President Trump created the madness.

“Joe Biden came to debate. Unfortunately, he did get as immature as Donald Trump, yes did, but he was also restrained. When Donald Trump talked about his deceased son when Donald Trump talked about lies about his living son, Donald Trump came to bully,” Peoria resident LaFelda Jones said.

We're taking a poll to see how you think the first Presidential debate went last night!



Questions are in the thread below! — WMBD News (@WMBDNews) September 30, 2020

According to polls conducted on WMBD’s Twitter account, more than 50% of viewers were annoyed by the debate, with almost 100% saying the debate tone was negative.

Who won the debate? — WMBD News (@WMBDNews) September 30, 2020

What was the debate’s tone? — WMBD News (@WMBDNews) September 30, 2020

Matt Hayes is one of 50% of people who said he believed Trump won the debate.

“I am Trump supporter if that is what you are looking for I definitely think that he knew what he’s talking about. Trump had facts, he had numbers, however, I think he lacked taste in the way he presented them,” Hayes said.

The full debate is available to watch on WMBD’s Facebook page.

