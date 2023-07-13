PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July 13 is National French Fry Day, and those who want to celebrate may want to celebrate with the best fries they can get.

According to a list on Best Things Illinois, Central Illinois has one of the best places to get french fries in Illinois, Steak & Fries in Peoria.

The Campustown restaurant offers both fresh cut and cheese fries, in addition to other popular items like its Philly Steak and Gyros.

The other restaurants that top the list include: