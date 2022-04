EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Riding Therapy 5K Gallop and 1K Trot is Saturday morning.

You can find tickets here or sign up at the race.

It’s at the Fondulac Administration Building located at 201 Veterans Dr. East Peoria, IL 61611.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The 5k Gallop starts at 9 a.m. The 1K fun Walk/Trot starts a few minutes after 9 a.m.