PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — July 19 is National Hot Dog Day and Central Illinoisans are getting their fill while supplies last.

Hot dogs are a summertime staple, whether they be at cookouts or restaurants, and they remain a popular food item. Some Central Illinoisans say they’re best served during this time of year.

“In the summer it’s the perfect meal and I really like when they have the sesame bun, also at barbecues,” said Zoe and Ellie Johnsen.

Places such as Lou’s Drive-In and Dog Haus Biergarten are celebrating the day by having special deals.

Then comes an age-old debate: Does ketchup belong on a hot dog? It continues to split opinion.

Zoe Johnsen says, “I think ketchup does not belong on hot dogs, you can have it on French fries but not on a hot dog,” but Dog Haus bartender and cashier Shearmere Mars said, “Ketchup belongs on a hot dog, under the hot dog, on top of the hot dog.”