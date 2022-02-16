PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Roads crews across Central Illinois prepare as another round of stormy winter weather moves into the region.

Nearly two weeks after a winter storm dropped heavy snow on Central Illinois, roads crews are gearing up for a variety of stormy conditions on Thursday.

“From rain to freezing rain, to snow, and then the temperature drops at the back end and then ice on the pavement from there,” said Sie Maroon, deputy director of Peoria Public Works.

Maroon said on Thursday crews will work 12-hour shifts, clearing snow and ice. They will focus on primary roads first and extra help may be called in for residential areas.

“There is a good chance that we are going to use contractors like we did the last storm, so they can be simultaneously working those residential streets,” Maroon said.

Peoria Public Works also pretreated roads on Wednesday. It’s a tactic that isn’t normally used with rain in the forecast.

“With this type of a storm coming, we just can’t hold back on anything at this point,” Maroon said.

The East Peoria Public Works Department said snow and ice can create some difficulties due to the terrain.

“East Peoria’s typography has a lot of hills and gulleys which present its own challenges,” said Rick Semonski, superintendent of East Peoria Streets Department.

East Peoria crews will also work 12-hour shifts beginning Thursday morning, working on main roads and then focusing on residential streets.

“We have eight plow trucks, we man that with 18 people, there’s 16 plow drivers and two mechanics,” Semonski said.

Semonski is asking for the community’s cooperation as conditions begin to worsen.

“If you can just be patient with us, we do our best to get out to all the streets,” Semonski said.

Semonski added that drivers should be on the lookout for black ice. He said pavement that looks wet could be deceiving.