METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Welcome to Metamora, where the population has increased by 300 people since the last census. The only town in Woodford County that has grown by more than 25 people.

“I think it speaks a lot to the area just in general,” said John Cummings, village president of Metamora.

Cummings said he was surprised to see the number jump that much. “I thought maybe we had grown like maybe 50. The fact that we grew 300 was kind of shocking, I didn’t anticipate that, I don’t think anybody did,” said Cummings.

Jack Weddle, a 50-year resident of Metamora, said he also thinks it’s surprising, but knowing the type of town Metamora is, it’s well deserved.

“Metamora is, you have to kind of understand, it’s a great place to live. It’s kind of, I think, life in the slow lane, but we love it,” said Weddle.

It’s a town smack dab in the middle of booming towns and cities.

“You can come home to a very small town little atmosphere, but you’re 15 minutes away from Washington, Walmart, Menards, all those places. You’re about 20 minutes away from the center of Peoria, so it’s very simple, and you’re about 45 minutes away from Bloomington, Normal,” said Cummings.

Both Cummings and Weddle said it’s the friendships and size of the town that makes people want to move there.