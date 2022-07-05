BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Welcome to Bloomington, where a national historical landmark sits on Davis Street.

“This is not one of those places where you have to come to, it’s not required it’s not required by the school like Springfield, but we get probably between 25,000- 30,000 visitors a year,” said house superintendent, Jeff Saulsbery.

The David Davis Mansion is also known as Clover Lawn and it was built in 1872 in Bloomington, Illinois.

“The house itself is 1,400 square ft., 4 floors, 9 ft. ceilings,” said Saulsbery.

Davis was a friend, mentor and campaign manager for Abraham Lincoln.

“The reason it’s still here is because he was good friends with Abraham Lincoln and the state of Illinois wanted the documentation that Lincoln and Davis passed,” said Saulsbery.

Now fast forward 150 years and the mansion still stands with the help of Jeff Saulsbery and volunteers.

“The best part of the job is easily the volunteers, I met some amazing people over the years I’ve been here for about 25 years,” said Saulsbery.

Saulsery said this mansion helped shape history, and that’s why visitors travel from across the county to tour the four-story mansion.

“The percentage of those are just here from the community, Blono but a big percentage are people that come from outside of the community. We’ve had several tourists today from out of state to Bloomington normal to see the house. They buy lunch, they buy gas, they rent hotel rooms,” said Saulsbery.

Aside from tours, big events are also hosted like the Garden Festival which takes place on July 15th and 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mansion.

“It’s been here for 150 years but if I do my job right it will be here another 150 years, well not with me in it, hahah,” said Saulsbery.