Central Illinois RV Show returns to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 trucks and trailers were revved into the Peoria Civic Center for this year’s annual Central Illinois RV Show.

The show featured the nation’s top manufacturers displaying their latest makes and models for the public to explore.

There were also seminars available teaching people the introduction to RVing, such as RV maintenance and finding proper campgrounds.

Something new to the show this year was a large outdoor accessory and a pop-up retail store.

Chris Hamilton, the show manager, said this year’s show offered extra convenience for the public.

“The best thing about it is you’re getting to see so many dealers in one opportunity,” Hamilton said. “Rather than having to travel around to every dealer you can come here and we’ve got them all packed in here in the building and the variety is what sets this show apart.”

This year’s shows’ last day will be Sunday going on from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

