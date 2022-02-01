Central Illinois school districts adjusting plans for class due to snowstorm

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) – With large amounts of snow projected over the coming days, Central Illinois school districts are adjusting plans for the class.

Tuesday, districts announced plans ranging from e-learning to traditional snow days to a hybrid of both options.

As severe weather rolls into the region, Heyworth CUSD#4 superintendent Dr. Lisa Taylor said her district is turning to its emergency preparedness plan.

“It requires constant communication with our transportation director but also the village whose responsible for cleaning the in-town roads, and then our highway commissioner who does our rural routes,” Taylor said.

With large snow totals forecasted for this week, she said the staff was advised to prepare for e-learning.

“We did a pilot before COVID. So we actually had e-learning days on snow days several years ago, and then we surveyed our students and staff and families about where we could improve,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she’s seen the danger that snowy conditions can present, and student safety is first.

“My first year here, on our first snow that was an early release, we had a bus tip over,” Taylor said. “We don’t want to put any kids in danger if we don’t have to,” she added

At McLean County’s Unit 5 School District, school leaders are preparing for one day of e-learning on Wednesday.

“It does allow our students to stay engaged and connected to their teachers, and for that learning to continue,” said Dr. Kristen Weikle, Unit 5 superintendent.

The district will have a traditional snow day for staff and students on Thursday.

“They can have some good ole fashion fun, playing out in the snow if they choose, or staying inside where it’s maybe nice and cozy,” Weikle said.

Both superintendents said they evaluate factors such as road conditions before determining if classes will resume as normal on Friday.