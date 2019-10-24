Central Illinois schools are asking for additional state funding

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — It will soon be up to state leaders to decide how much funding Public Schools in Illinois will get next year.

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Board of Education stopped in Bloomington to hear from local school administrators.

Every year each school district gets a certain amount of funding, but if a particular district shows a need, it could receive extra money.

ISBE leaders say they listened to the administrators, and will take what they heard back to Springfield.

“All of those requests are compiled and then the finance and audit committee will take a look at those in December,” said Jane Quinlan, Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee, ISBE. “Then we will have a recommendation in January that the board will approve. That will then be submitted to the governor and to the general assembly.”

This was stop two of four. The board will be heading to East St. Louis before ending in Chicago on November twenty-first.