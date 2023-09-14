CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As the weather starts to cool down and fall begins to show its colors, there will be businesses that close after summer and some that open for fall.
Here we will keep a running list, so you know what area businesses are open or closed.
Businesses closing for fall and winter:
Lou’s Drive-In – Peoria: Closed as of 9/3
Lydia’s Dairy Barn – Eureka: Closed after 9/15
Pinky’s – Tremont: Closed after 9/23
Businesses opening for fall:
Spirit Halloween locations currently open for business:
- Peoria
- Bloomington
- Pekin
- Peru
- Decatur
- Champaign
Central Illinois Apple Orchards & Pumpkin Patches:
- Rader Family Farms – Normal
- Tanner’s Orchard – Speer
- Ackerman Family Farms – Morton
- Roth Pumpkin Patch – Morton (Open 9/11-10/31)
- Pumpkin Creek Farms – Sherman (Open 9/9-10/29)
- Cook Farm – Bloomington (Open until 10/30)
- Telford Acres – Deer Creek (Opening 9/15)
- Partridge Point Orchard – Metamora
- Christ Orchard – Elmwood (Open September-November)
- Boggio’s Orchard & Produce – Granville (Open 9/16-10/31)
- Donnie Appleseed Orchard – LaSalle
- Arends Orhcard – Laura (Open until 12/15)
- Gail’s Pumpkin Patch – Beason (Open 9/1-10/31)
- Braffet Berry Farm & Orchard – Carlock (Opening 9/16)
This page will be updated