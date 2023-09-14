CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As the weather starts to cool down and fall begins to show its colors, there will be businesses that close after summer and some that open for fall.

Here we will keep a running list, so you know what area businesses are open or closed.

Businesses closing for fall and winter:

Lou’s Drive-In – Peoria: Closed as of 9/3

Lydia’s Dairy Barn – Eureka: Closed after 9/15

Pinky’s – Tremont: Closed after 9/23

Businesses opening for fall: