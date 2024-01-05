CHICAGO (WMBD)– Flu season is underway in Illinois as an Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) news release states that overall respiratory illness levels have gone from moderate and high as the new year begins.

Currently, Tazewell, Fulton, Mason, Warren, Knox, and Peoria counties are at high hospital admissions for COVID-19. As over half of the counties in Illinois are currently at an elevated level, IDPH is offering health guidance for Illinois residents.

“The winter holiday season typically results in an increase in seasonal respiratory viruses, and we are seeing that again this year, with certain areas of Illinois feeling increased hospital strain,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

He continued, “I encourage all Illinoisians – and especially those most vulnerable to serious illness – to stay informed about respiratory illnesses in their area and use all the tools available to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. These tools include washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, improving indoor air ventilation, and wearing a mask in crowded areas. And it is not too late to get vaccinated for all the shots for which you are eligible. Receiving immunizations for COVID-19, flu, RSV, as well as pneumonia helps prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”

So far, 18 Illinois counties are at a high level for COVID-19 hospitalizations and 43 are at a medium level. Flu activity has surged to pre-COVID-19 levels. RSV has stabilized thanks to an increase in RSV admissions for children.

Two pediatric deaths from influenza have been reported in addition to a third being investigated.