PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — A local sled hockey event is providing more opportunities to those with disabilities.

Teams from Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois battled it out on the ice for the third annual Fall Brawl on Sunday at Pekin Memorial Ice Arena.

Sled hockey teams are comprised of athletes with a disability preventing them from playing regular hockey.

Michael Eganhouse is a player for the Central Illinois Thunder and he said he doesn’t let his disability get in the way of his athletic abilities.

“For us players, it really allows us to feel like we don’t have a disability. When we get out there, we feel free and we feel like we’re just like everybody else and that it’s a level playing field, so it really takes away from our disability and really shows our ability of what we can do,” said Eganhouse.

The Central Illinois Thunder plays weekly at the Pekin Memorial Ice Arena.