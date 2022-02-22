PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Recent snowmelt and rain are finding their way onto Central Illinois streets and even into regional waterways.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln, despite the warmer weather earlier this week, a frozen layer within the soil has been deep. Water can’t really absorb into the ground.

Now, it’s finding find other spots to collect like potholes, puddles, and waterways.

River and stream levels are up, with some spots at minor flood stages, but the changes in temperatures can cause other issues.

“With the rising river levels and even the fluctuations in temperatures, we’ve been warm, and now we’re going to get cold again, that we will be susceptible to ice jams as well,” said NWS Lincoln Meteorologist Nicole Batzek.

Batzek also explained that right now, Peoria is experiencing its fourth snowiest February on record.

With the potential for more snow in the forecast. Your Local Weather Authority believes that number could change.