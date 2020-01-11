Central Illinois students compete in annual math competition

PEORIA, Ill. – More than 70 Central Illinois elementary school students faced off Saturday in the Illinois Math Academy‘s 7th annual Math Bowl.

The students from, eight different schools, competed on Bradley’s Campus in two different categories such as Mental Math and Math Challenges. A few of these categories saw students working as a group against students from opposing schools and others were individual categories.

Prasad Parupalli, member of the math academy, said he’s glad there are friendly competitions for children interested in scholastic subjects and he wants other students to know that math isn’t as intimidating as some may think.

“One thing is math is not hard,” Parupalli said. “Everybody thinks it’s difficult, it’s not. While at the same time you’re participating in the competition you can have fun. So that’s what we want kids to know, is that it’s fun to have and they get to have a medallion, a trophy, or a t-shirt and have a ball.”

Parupalli said at the end of the day his goal is to expose more kids to other science and math competitions such as robotics and video gaming events.