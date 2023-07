ST. LOUIS (WMBD) — A Peoria teen won a national pool competition in St. Louis late last month.

According to an American Poolplayers Association news release, 16-year-old Brayden Rogers won the 2023 APA Junior Pool Championship on June 25.

He was one of 263 kids to participate in the championship. The junior championship featured children aged 7-18 from 30 states and Canada.

The full competition final is available to watch here.

More information on the APA is available here.