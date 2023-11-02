CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As Halloween has passed, it is now time to look forward to Thanksgiving in Central Illinois.

Here are some of the events to look forward to in the area over the next few weeks:

Bloomington

Shop Small & Give Thanks in Downtown Bloomington – Nov. 3 | 5-8 p.m.

Turkey Giveaway @ Union Missionary Baptist Church – Nov. 15 | 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market @ Grossinger Motors Arena – Nov. 18 | 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

45th Annual Free Turkey Trot @ Miller Park – Nov. 23 | 8-11 a.m.

Canton

Canton Family YMCA Turkey Trot – Nov 23. | 8 a.m.

Fairbury

Morton

Oglesby

45th Annual Oglesby Turkey Trot @ the Elks Lodge – Nov. 23 | 9 a.m.

Pekin

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution @ The HOPE Chest in Pekin – Nov. 8 | 10 a.m. While supplies last Recipients must bring a valid ID One meal per household Must be present to accept the meal



Peoria

POP Turkey Drive @ MECA Center of Peoria – Nov. 18 | 1-3 p.m.

The Chocolate Turkey 3 Mile @ RC Outfitters – Nov. 22 | 8 a.m.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.