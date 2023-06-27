PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield has issued an Air Quality Action Day through midnight on Wednesday night.

According to the alert, smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into Central Illinois and is pushing our air quality into unhealthy or worse categories.

The alert is in effect for several local counties, including Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Stark, Fulton, Knox and Marshall Counties.

Due to the poor air quality, active children and adults, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid outdoor activity.

The Peoria Park District announced it is canceling Tuesday and Wednesday events due to the poor air quality, this includes the Streets Belong to Me event scheduled for Tuesday night at Trewyn Park.

The Peoria Zoo will also delay its opening until noon on Wednesday.

A full list of changes is available on the Peoria Park Districts’ website.

More information is available here.