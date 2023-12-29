CHICAGO (WMBD)– Central Illinois unemployment numbers for November were higher than last year’s numbers, according to a news release from an Illinois news release.

Bloomington’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in November 2023 compared to 3.2% for November last year.

Peoria was also higher than last year. With unemployment being at 4% last year compared to 4.1% in November.

Labor Market AreaNov 2023Nov 2022Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington MSA   
De Witt County3.7 %3.7 %0.0
McLean County3.3 %3.1 %0.2
Peoria MSA   
Marshall County4.3 %4.2 %0.1
Peoria County4.5 %4.4 %0.1
Stark County4.4 %4.6 %-0.2
Tazewell County3.7 %3.6 %0.1
Woodford County3.4 %3.2 %0.2
Ottawa-Streator Area4.6 %4.2 %0.4
Bureau County4.7 %3.9 %0.8
LaSalle County4.6 %4.3 %0.3
Putnam County4.4 %3.9 %0.5
Galesburg Area   
Knox County4.6 %4.8 %-0.2
Cities   
Bloomington City3.5 %3.2 %0.3
Galesburg City5.1 %5.2 %-0.1
Normal Town3.3 %3.0 %0.3
Pekin City4.1 %4.0 %0.1
Peoria City4.9 %4.6 %0.3
Counties & Areas   
Fulton County4.2 %4.4 %-0.2
Hancock County3.3 %3.5 %-0.2
Henderson County2.8 %3.5 %-0.7
Henry County3.8 %3.8 %0.0
Livingston County3.4 %3.6 %-0.2
Logan County4.0 %4.2 %-0.2
Mason County3.9 %4.2 %-0.3
Warren County3.6 %3.5 %0.1
LWIA 143.5 %3.7 %-0.2

Bloomington fared better than Peoria with new job creation. Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +100 while Peoria decreased by -300.

Metropolitan AreaNovemberNovemberOver-the-Year
 2023*2022**Change
Bloomington MSA99,20099,100100
Carbondale-Marion MSA59,70058,800900
Champaign-Urbana MSA124,700123,900800
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division3,853,7003,819,20034,500
Danville MSA27,90027,100800
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA186,700185,7001,000
Decatur MSA48,30049,000-700
Elgin Metro Division269,400266,7002,700
Kankakee MSA43,20043,500-300
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division422,100420,8001,300
Peoria MSA172,600172,900-300
Rockford MSA148,000149,600-1,600
Springfield MSA111,800110,1001,700
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA243,200241,0002,200
Illinois Statewide6,218,3006,158,00060,300
*Preliminary | **Revised

For Peoria, the largest declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-700) and in Bloomington Construction-Mining (-300), Professional Business Services (-300).