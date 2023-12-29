CHICAGO (WMBD)– Central Illinois unemployment numbers for November were higher than last year’s numbers, according to a news release from an Illinois news release.

Bloomington’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in November 2023 compared to 3.2% for November last year.

Peoria was also higher than last year. With unemployment being at 4% last year compared to 4.1% in November.

Labor Market Area Nov 2023 Nov 2022 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA De Witt County 3.7 % 3.7 % 0.0 McLean County 3.3 % 3.1 % 0.2 Peoria MSA Marshall County 4.3 % 4.2 % 0.1 Peoria County 4.5 % 4.4 % 0.1 Stark County 4.4 % 4.6 % -0.2 Tazewell County 3.7 % 3.6 % 0.1 Woodford County 3.4 % 3.2 % 0.2 Ottawa-Streator Area 4.6 % 4.2 % 0.4 Bureau County 4.7 % 3.9 % 0.8 LaSalle County 4.6 % 4.3 % 0.3 Putnam County 4.4 % 3.9 % 0.5 Galesburg Area Knox County 4.6 % 4.8 % -0.2 Cities Bloomington City 3.5 % 3.2 % 0.3 Galesburg City 5.1 % 5.2 % -0.1 Normal Town 3.3 % 3.0 % 0.3 Pekin City 4.1 % 4.0 % 0.1 Peoria City 4.9 % 4.6 % 0.3 Counties & Areas Fulton County 4.2 % 4.4 % -0.2 Hancock County 3.3 % 3.5 % -0.2 Henderson County 2.8 % 3.5 % -0.7 Henry County 3.8 % 3.8 % 0.0 Livingston County 3.4 % 3.6 % -0.2 Logan County 4.0 % 4.2 % -0.2 Mason County 3.9 % 4.2 % -0.3 Warren County 3.6 % 3.5 % 0.1 LWIA 14 3.5 % 3.7 % -0.2

Bloomington fared better than Peoria with new job creation. Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +100 while Peoria decreased by -300.

Metropolitan Area November November Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 99,200 99,100 100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,700 58,800 900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 124,700 123,900 800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,853,700 3,819,200 34,500 Danville MSA 27,900 27,100 800 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,700 185,700 1,000 Decatur MSA 48,300 49,000 -700 Elgin Metro Division 269,400 266,700 2,700 Kankakee MSA 43,200 43,500 -300 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 422,100 420,800 1,300 Peoria MSA 172,600 172,900 -300 Rockford MSA 148,000 149,600 -1,600 Springfield MSA 111,800 110,100 1,700 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 243,200 241,000 2,200 Illinois Statewide 6,218,300 6,158,000 60,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

For Peoria, the largest declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-700) and in Bloomington Construction-Mining (-300), Professional Business Services (-300).