CHICAGO (WMBD)– Central Illinois unemployment numbers for November were higher than last year’s numbers, according to a news release from an Illinois news release.
Bloomington’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in November 2023 compared to 3.2% for November last year.
Peoria was also higher than last year. With unemployment being at 4% last year compared to 4.1% in November.
|Labor Market Area
|Nov 2023
|Nov 2022
|Over-the-Year Change
|Bloomington MSA
|De Witt County
|3.7 %
|3.7 %
|0.0
|McLean County
|3.3 %
|3.1 %
|0.2
|Peoria MSA
|Marshall County
|4.3 %
|4.2 %
|0.1
|Peoria County
|4.5 %
|4.4 %
|0.1
|Stark County
|4.4 %
|4.6 %
|-0.2
|Tazewell County
|3.7 %
|3.6 %
|0.1
|Woodford County
|3.4 %
|3.2 %
|0.2
|Ottawa-Streator Area
|4.6 %
|4.2 %
|0.4
|Bureau County
|4.7 %
|3.9 %
|0.8
|LaSalle County
|4.6 %
|4.3 %
|0.3
|Putnam County
|4.4 %
|3.9 %
|0.5
|Galesburg Area
|Knox County
|4.6 %
|4.8 %
|-0.2
|Cities
|Bloomington City
|3.5 %
|3.2 %
|0.3
|Galesburg City
|5.1 %
|5.2 %
|-0.1
|Normal Town
|3.3 %
|3.0 %
|0.3
|Pekin City
|4.1 %
|4.0 %
|0.1
|Peoria City
|4.9 %
|4.6 %
|0.3
|Counties & Areas
|Fulton County
|4.2 %
|4.4 %
|-0.2
|Hancock County
|3.3 %
|3.5 %
|-0.2
|Henderson County
|2.8 %
|3.5 %
|-0.7
|Henry County
|3.8 %
|3.8 %
|0.0
|Livingston County
|3.4 %
|3.6 %
|-0.2
|Logan County
|4.0 %
|4.2 %
|-0.2
|Mason County
|3.9 %
|4.2 %
|-0.3
|Warren County
|3.6 %
|3.5 %
|0.1
|LWIA 14
|3.5 %
|3.7 %
|-0.2
Bloomington fared better than Peoria with new job creation. Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +100 while Peoria decreased by -300.
|Metropolitan Area
|November
|November
|Over-the-Year
|2023*
|2022**
|Change
|Bloomington MSA
|99,200
|99,100
|100
|Carbondale-Marion MSA
|59,700
|58,800
|900
|Champaign-Urbana MSA
|124,700
|123,900
|800
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|3,853,700
|3,819,200
|34,500
|Danville MSA
|27,900
|27,100
|800
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|186,700
|185,700
|1,000
|Decatur MSA
|48,300
|49,000
|-700
|Elgin Metro Division
|269,400
|266,700
|2,700
|Kankakee MSA
|43,200
|43,500
|-300
|Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|422,100
|420,800
|1,300
|Peoria MSA
|172,600
|172,900
|-300
|Rockford MSA
|148,000
|149,600
|-1,600
|Springfield MSA
|111,800
|110,100
|1,700
|Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|243,200
|241,000
|2,200
|Illinois Statewide
|6,218,300
|6,158,000
|60,300
|*Preliminary | **Revised
For Peoria, the largest declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-700) and in Bloomington Construction-Mining (-300), Professional Business Services (-300).