WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Vietnam Veterans Bunker in Washington hosted a cookout to raise money for the Peoria Honor Flight on Saturday.

The cookout included burgers, lemonade, and many raffle baskets.

Many veterans from all over Central Illinois gathered to help raise funds for the fall Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.

The flights are set to take off on Sept. 6 and Oct. 10.

The Honor Flights honor the veterans by taking them on a trip to the capitol to visit the memorials.

The president of the Peoria Honor Flight, Luke Rosenbohm, said it is humbling to see the community come together to support veterans.

“To be able to see all these veterans show up, to be able to see the community show up, that’s what community is,” said Rosenbohm. “That’s what we get to sit there and call our family, our neighbors, and that’s what matters when you’re trying to help an organization like this.”

Brothers and Vietnam War veterans John and Patrick Lykins attended the event in support for other veterans to be able to go on future flights just as they were able to. They both agreed the flight was something they would always remember.

“Most organized thing I’ve ever been in,” Patrick said. “They organize that cruise, it’s really organized.”

“It was just totally awesome,” John added. “The patriotism really came out when you saw all the monuments.”

The brothers said they will continue to help the organization in any way they can.

“Oh, I’ll support the Honor Flight any way I can for the rest of my life,” Patrick said. “Anytime they need any help I tell them you contact me ’cause you know that is one great group.”

To learn more about the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, visit its website.