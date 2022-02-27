PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From building to designing, the Spring Home Show at the Peoria Civic Center featured more than 140 companies from Central Illinois.

“These are all local companies that need local business and were happy to put the show back on,” said event coordinator Lisa Scott.

It’s been two years since the last show and Scott said since the pandemic, lots of people have been turning to home projects. Scott said it was the perfect time to come back.

“It looks like the economy for new homes in Peoria and home improvements is still very strong,” Scott said.

At the Spring Home Show, people could learn and talk about what’s possible in their home.

“The main benefit of the show is coming to see the contractors in person and talking to the people who are the experts in what you want. They are the people that would do the work, you can shop a big store any weekend, but you’re only looking at products,” said Scott.

Chuck Gabbert, the owner of C.T Gabbert Remodeling & Construction, has set up a booth at the Spring Home Show for more than 20 years. Gabbert said meeting homeowners in person again brings his designs to life.

“We do the internet and all of that stuff, but we like to see people and talk to them,” said Gabbert.

Gabbert said during the pandemic he wasn’t sure how business was going to go, but the response surprised him.

“Immediately thought, ‘oh man, business is going to be down, nobody will be doing anything,’ so we were kind of planning ahead for that, and then we had one day when we didn’t work and that was it,” said Gabbert.