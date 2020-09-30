Central Illinoisans pay close attention to presidential debate, candidates bump heads on stage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday Night, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a chaotic debate in Cleveland.

The debate hall housed a limited audience, but millions watched from home, many even chiming in on social media with their thoughts.

Battling for the role of commander-in-chief, both candidates fought for time on the clock to make key points. The debate moderator, Chris Wallace of FOX News struggled to keep control, consistently asking the candidates to stop yelling and interrupting each other. Honing in on President Trump, Wallace said he did most of the cutting off.

Debate talking points included the supreme court, COVID-19, the economy and the integrity of the election. Another key point discussed was race and violence. One Peorian said he was curious to know how both candidates plan to move the nation forward.

Responding to the issue of racism in America Biden said, “The only way we’re going to bring this country together is to bring everybody together, there’s nothing we can not do if we do it together we can take this on and we can defeat racism in America.”

President Trump responded saying ” During the Obama/Biden administration there was tremendous division. There was hatred…” He said it was more then than what he sees nows.

We asked on Facebook what Central Illinoisans expected to hear during the debate. Some people said they refused to tune in, one even predicted the debate would be a train wreck.

President Trump and Biden took multiple jabs at each other during the Debate. Referring to President Trump, Biden said, “Everybody knows he’s a liar.” At one point, Biden even said, “Will you shut up man.”

President Trump told Biden not to say the word smart around him and said he graduated the lowest of his class in college, among other insults.

Ahead of the debate Kathy Missel of Peoria said she wanted less finger pointing and more answers.

“I don’t wish anyone to bash anyone especially on camera I’m mainly looking for what Trump’s going to do for us not what Biden’s not gonna do,” she said.

Next week, Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris will take the main stage.

The next president debate will be on October 15.

