Central Illinoisans react to rise in gas prices

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers are keeping a close eye on prices at the pump ahead of the holiday weekend.

A new report from GasBuddy showed in the past month, gas prices in Peoria increased by five cents per gallon. Compared to the national average of two and a half cents per gallon in the last week, these prices are low.

The rise in price carried a mixed bag of reactions from Central Illinois residents.

Michael Ward, a frequent driver in Peoria said about the rise in prices, “It just makes you not want to drive.”

“I mean, go to the store and stuff like that. It just makes it tougher for people to survive in the state,” said Ward.

However, for gas station owners like Terry Beachler, the rise in gas prices benefits his business.

“I went through a real down period last year with the COVID situation, but right now, I think it’s on the mend and heading in the right direction,” said Beachler.