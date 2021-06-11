Central Illinoisans react with mixed emotions to state’s full reopening

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 447 days, all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted as the state moves into Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan.

According to the “Restore Illinois” guidelines, Phase 5 means “all sectors of the economy reopen with businesses, schools, and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures. Conventions, festivals, and large events can take place.”

55% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one dose, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Many Central Illinoisans expressed elation for a day they said they have waited for the past 15 months.

“Love being open again, I love being able to sit outside and have a meal and sit with my friends and have a cocktail,” said Brian Frank.

“Just looking forward to going to the movies with my girl and be able to do things and socialize in the community,” said Jonathan Thomas.

Kristy Coomber said her kids previously had COVID-19, so she is “pretty excited but nervous at the same time.”

“It still makes me nervous. I’m still going to take precautions in the big stores, and protect myself and my kids,” she said.

IDPH said those who are uneasy can continue to mask and social distance. In addition, businesses reserve the right to mandate masking in their establishments.

It is recommended that unvaccinated people continue to mask. All Illinoisans ages 12 and up are eligible to get vaccinated.