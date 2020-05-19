Central Illinoisians preparing for near-record flooding along Illinois River

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)–Racing against the rain, cities and towns across Illinois are bracing for spring flooding along the Illinois River.

Residents who live along the Illinois River in Rome, on River Beach Road are getting prepared for the major waterway to crest near major flood stage this week. When it gets this high, things can get interesting for locals.

“I’ve seen people out here, just everywhere, water all in the houses up over the road and everything. It gets pretty bad sometimes,” said Archie Williams.

Archie Williams who frequently visits friends in Rome says flooding of this magnitude can be hard to deal with.

“I mean, it would be a nice place to live when the water is not up, but when it’s up like this I wouldn’t,” Williams said.

Water levels are also causing concern across the Illinois River too in Tazewell County. Kurt White volunteers at Hooked on Fishing in East Peoria, a business that teaches kids to fish. White says flooding keeps services closed.

“Even if we weren’t under the virus concern, we wouldn’t be open today anyway. Mother Nature is playing with us again,” White said.

Hooked on Fishing is no stranger to flooding. Back in 2019, spring flooding reached up to the steps of their shop and in 2013 a foot and a half of water made it’s way into the store. White is hoping water levels stay below the 28 foot mark.

“We had water, about a foot and a half deep in our lodge, in our cabin. It seem to come in a lot faster than it goes out. So, if it comes up to that level, it will take awhile for the water to recede,” White said.

In the spring of 2019, the Illinois River crested close to the record level of 29.4 feet.