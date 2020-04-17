Central Junior High School students create gift packs for hospitals, first responders, and businesses

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of students at Central Junior High School in East Peoria are finding ways to give back to their community.

After being challenged by teachers to find ways to help others, student council members came up with a plan to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students created gift packs made with gift cards from local businesses, mask holders, and notes.

“I think it helps them feel like they’re still involved in a community and that they’re able to have some control over the situation,” said Brandon Shaver, an eighth grade social teacher and co-sponsor for student council.

The kits were brought to Methodist and OSF St. Francis hospitals, the East Peoria Fire Department, and local businesses in the area.

Shaver says it was inspiring to see the students take initiative.

“These students are the future leaders and it’s been really interesting to watch their enthusiasm for doing these kinds of projects and seeing what kind of creative ideas they can come up with,” said Shaver.

The kits were all made and donated contact-free.