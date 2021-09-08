Central School District 51 invites community to see new 14 million dollar building

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central School District 51 invited the Washington Community to tour their new building Wednesday.

Construction at the pre-k through eighth-grade intermediate school finished in late 2019, right before the pandemic shut down schools. Until now, the community had not been able to see all the new facilities.

The building is made up of nine wings that include a gym, art, choir, and band rooms, 15 classrooms, offices, common areas, and more.

Superintendent Dane Heidbreder said the new building has given the school space to add art, foreign language, and S.T.E.M. classes to the curriculum. He said students didn’t have access to these subjects before the building was there.

“We needed more classroom space,” Heidbreder said. “We were using every closet, every space in our district to educate our kids, and our teachers to grade and our staff to grade with that, but now we truly have the space.”

Heidbreder said the 14 million dollar building was almost entirely funded by Washington residents’ tax dollars.

“It was the community getting behind it and supporting it through the referendum,” Heidbreder said. “It says a lot about the community and what they desired and wanted for their kids.”