PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — A 74-year-old tradition continues in Pontiac with the Threshermen’s Reunion.

The Central States Threshermen’s reunion has been going on since 1948. It’s a family-friendly Labor Day weekend event.

Thousands from across the Midwest come to the annual tractor show. There are tractors and steam engines that have been in families since 1904.

Reunion president Dave Herz said what makes the show unique is being able to have those historical tractors on display as people reminisce.

“A lot of the guys remember, ‘I ran that tractor when I was a kid or my grandpa had that tractor when he was a kid.’ And it kind of brings back those memories,” Herz said.

The weekend is filled with tractor pulls, threshing and plowing. There will be a parade featuring the University of Illinois band on Sunday. Tickets are $10 daily. Kids 12 and under are free.