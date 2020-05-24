Ceremonies take place at local cemeteries despite pandemic to honor servicemen who died at war

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Memorial Day’s intended purpose is a time to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“This is the reason why we’re here and we attend every cemetery that we can attain during this time,” said American Legion Post 2 commander, William Davies.

Many ceremonies include the playing of taps, firing of rifles and speeches from local veterans. Volunteers from Peoria’s American Legion paid tribute with ceremonies at local cemeteries this weekend during the pandemic.

“Oh yes, absolutely. It’s special regardless.”

Flags adorn the graves of those who lost their lives defending american freedoms.

“We encourage everyone to be there for their loved ones.”

The National Moment of Remembrance asks Americans to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. on Monday to remember those who have died in military service to the nation.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and originated in the years following the American Civil War honoring Union and Confederate soldiers who lost their lives in the war.

It wasn’t until 1967 that the name was changed to Memorial Day to honor the lives lost in other wars as well. Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.