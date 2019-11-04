Ceremony honors Vietnam veterans

PEORIA, Ill. — Local Vietnam veterans were honored Monday.

The Humana wellness center in Peoria gave a special “thank you” to the veterans at a ceremony where they each got special lapels. Many of these heroes were not recognized at the time of the war.

Representatives said it is never too late to thank a veteran.

“A lot of those veterans didn’t receive that thank you, didn’t receive that warm welcome home when they came back from their service, and for a lot of them, it can be emotional to hear that for the first time maybe,” veteran executive with Humana Aaron McCoy said. “So, we are just so thankful that we are able to be a part of that, to honor them, to thank them for their service.”

McCoy said the lapels were just a small memento to thank the veterans.

“Whether or not they actually went to Vietnam, if they served during that time period, they are actually apart of the Vietnam War commemoration and can be honored with that lapel pin which is just a small memento to thank them for their service.”

Through its veterans hiring initiative, Humana has hired almost 5,000 veterans and military spouses since 2011.