LINCOLN, Ill, (WMBD)–Soon certain severe thunderstorm warnings will become wireless emergency alerts.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorm warnings with storms that have the possibility of producing two- and three-quarter sized hail and/or 80 miles per hour winds will activate the alerts to smartphones in the impacted areas.

That means automatic alerts will be sent to smartphones, like amber alerts and tornado warnings.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chris Miller from the Lincoln Office notes that this will be useful with straight-line windstorms like the one that impacted the Midwest last summer.

“This was really brought to light after the costliest thunderstorm event last year back in august of 2020 when $11 billion dollars in damage was done in Iowa and the northern third of Illinois from a line of thunderstorms that had very few, if any tornadoes, with most of those storms,” Miller said.

The addition of those severe thunderstorm warnings to the wireless emergency alert system will begin on August 2.